(WSVN) - Vampire hunting is serious business in the new Netflix movie, Day Shift.

Jaime Foxx stars as part of a demon-hunting union out to rid the world of the blood-sucking ghouls for money.

Snoop Dogg and Dave Franco join the fight against evil looking to get paid for their work.

You can take a bite out of Day Shift when it debuts on August 12.

