(WSVN) - Netflix announced that new changes are coming for those sharing a Netflix account.

The streaming service is now testing new ways to get people to pay.

They include features that allow subscribers to add sub-accounts or even transferring profiles to other users.

Each one will cost a few extra bucks.

There’s been no word on when it will be used in the United States.

