LOS ANGELES (AP) — Netflix has dropped a surprise on Super Bowl viewers — a new “Cloverfield” film will be released after Sunday’s game.

The streaming service debuted a trailer for “The Cloverfield Paradox” during Super Bowl 52. It mixed footage from the first film, a surprise hit in 2008, with clips from the new film from director Julius Onah.

“Cloverfield” featured a monster attacking New York through the recordings of a group of friends trying to survive the chaos. Sunday’s trailer promised viewers would “find out why” the monsters attacked. It shows a group of astronauts encountering problems with an experimental technology.

The film is produced by J.J. Abrams, who produced the original and a related 2016 film, “10 Cloverfield Lane.”

