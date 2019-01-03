Netflix warns against dangerous ‘Bird Box’ challenge

(WSVN) - Netflix is issuing a warning regarding their wildly-popular film “Bird Box.”

The film takes place in a world where where mysterious creatures have invaded human society and to survive, you must wear a blindfold.

Fans are now using that idea and taking on the “Bird Box Challenge,” where the goal is to complete normal tasks while wearing a blindfold.

Netflix is now asking fans to be cautious, tweeting: “Can’t believe I have to say this, but: PLEASE DO NOT HURT YOURSELVES WITH THIS BIRD BOX CHALLENGE. We don’t know how this started, and we appreciate the love, but Boy and Girl have just one wish for 2019 and it is that you not end up in the hospital due to memes.”

Boy and Girl references two characters seen in the movie.

