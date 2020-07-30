Netflix to stream classic Black shows like ‘Moesha,’ ‘Girlfriends’ and ‘Sister, Sister’

GIRLFRIENDS, (from left) Tracee Ellis Ross, Jill Marie Jones (sitting), Golden Brooks, Persia White, 'The Rabbit Died', (Season 5, episode 2, originally aired September 27, 2004), 2000-08, photo: Ron Tom / © Paramount TV / Courtesy Everett Collection

(CNN) — Get ready for a big dose of nostalgia from Netflix.

The streaming giant announced Wednesday that it will begin streaming a series of classic African-American shows from the 1990s and early 2000s

“Moesha,” “The Game,” “Sister Sister,” “Girlfriends,” “The Parkers,” “Half & Half” and “One on One” will all start streaming on Netflix in the weeks to come.

The official Twitter account for Netflix’s Strong Black Lead shared the news along with a video of some of the stars of the various shows speaking on the importance of the announcement.

“These shows changed the face of television as we know it,” “Half & Half” star Valarie Pettiford said in the video.

Strong Black Lead launched at Netflix in 2018 and amplifies both Black content and Black creators.

