(WSVN) - Netflix is reportedly laying off 150 of its employees in the United States and more than 20 contractors.

This comes as a result of the streaming company’s economic hardships rather than worker performance.

A report by Variety says Netflix is now using subscribers to screen some TV shows and movies ahead of their release.

