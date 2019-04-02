Netflix to increase prices in May

Netflix users are about to pay a bit more for the service in the coming month.

According to CNN, the streaming giant will be raising the prices for their services between $1 and $2 over the next billing cycle.

The move was initially announced by Netflix in January. Netflix said the increased funds will go into producing more original content.

The price of the basic plan will increase from $8 to $9 per month, while the most popular plan, which includes HD streaming on up to two different devices, will increase from $11 to $13 a month.

The price of its premium plan will also increase from $14 to $16 a month.

Members who joined after the price increase was announced have already been paying the higher fees.

