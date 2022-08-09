Never have I ever is a dangerous game to play. You know, if you’ve not-never done a lot of things. But in the new season of Mindy Kaling’s Netflix series “Never Have I Ever” high school drama is mixed with love triangles and some hot new characters! Deco reporter Alex Miranda has the story.

I have also not-never done a lot of things, but I actually had never interviewed stars Darren and Jaren — yes, they rhyme.

Today, we talked about season three, and how awkward it is to be a teenager.

If Darren Barnet were to play never have I ever high school edition.

He’d win or lose. How does that game work again?

Darren Barnet: “I was always so stressed out every time I got a grade below an A+ but I was like, ‘great, there goes every ivy league. I never did anything other than, like, school, sports, homework, repeat.”

Unlike his heartthrob character, Paxton, in the Netflix series “Never have I ever,” dropping it’s third season this Friday.

Jaren Lewison: “I had a good time in high school. I was, like, pretty involved. I did a lot of, like, clubs and sports and things.”

See, like, right now, Darren is sitting next his co-star Jaren Lewison who plays Ben. But, in the show, drama: both have fallen for the same girl, Devi.

And the tea is…she’s with Paxton now — not Ben.

Jaren Lewison: “He still harbors feelings for Devi but he’s also trying to navigate having a friendship with her.”

But while Ben is dating Inissia, emotional affair much?

Jaren Lewison: “We’ll see, kind of, how he finds a way to balance both and and those feelings.”

It’s a big ol’ mess and hold up, who’s this new character, Dez? Slow it down is that Deacon Philippe in his first acting role?!

As in Ryan Phillippe and Reese Witherspoon’s son!

Darren Barnet: “He was amazing, so charming, so great.”

Jaren Lewison: “He brings a lot to it, and it’s obvious he’s come in with great preparation.”

I think gen z would say, he “ate that”!

Jaren Lewison: “I was fine, and they thought I thought I had like a concussion; I didn’t. I, like, jump off of it and rotated too close to the diving board, smacked my head on it.”

We’re talking about our most awkward adolescent experiences now, like mine, which…

Alex Miranda: “Hehe, was falling down the stairs, in front of everyone, that scares you for life!”

Darren Barnet: “I have one bad, and I’ve never told this to anyone. So we’re doing, like, tackling drills, I go up against a kid that was, like, 4 foot 9 inches, for the embarrassment sake, I’m going to say he was bigger than that.”

Jaren Lewison: “Haha.”

Darren Barnet: “But the next thing I knew I was literally on my back, out of breath. The kid wrecked me, ran me over, like a train and the whole football team was dogging me about it.”

The third season of ‘Never have I ever’ streams on Netflix this Friday.

