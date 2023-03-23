(WSVN) - On Wednesday, Netflix released the new trailer for “Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Once and Always.” The exciting reunion special comes 30 years after the original show aired on Fox.

The original blue and black power rangers played by David Yost and Walter Emanuel Jones return to their roles. Actor Jason David Frank who starred as the original green ranger died last year. It is unknown if they will pay tribute to him.

The special will also explain the death of the original yellow ranger.

“Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Once and Always” is set to premiere on Netflix April 19th.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.