Netflix releases first photograph of Olivia Colman as Queen Elizabeth II in ‘The Crown’

(CNN) — The first official photograph of British actress Olivia Colman in her new role as Queen Elizabeth II in the third season of the Netflix series “The Crown” was revealed on Twitter Monday, accompanied by just one word — “patience.”

Colman was announced in October as the new lead in the award-winning drama taking over the role of Queen Elizabeth from Claire Foy.

Best known for her roles in “Broadchurch” and AMC’s miniseries “The Night Manager,” Colman will be joined by Tobias Menzies who will pick up the role of Prince Philip from Matt Smith. Seasons three and four are expected to portray the royal couple from the mid-1960s onwards.

Speaking about the role earlier this year, Colman said she was “thrilled to be part of the Crown.”

“I was utterly gripped watching it, a proper ‘just one more’ feeling,” the British actress said, according to Netflix.

“I think Claire Foy is an absolute genius, she’s an incredibly hard act to follow, I’m basically going to re-watch every episode and copy her!”

Netlix has yet to confirm when season 3 will air, but reports have suggested sometime in 2019.

