Netflix releases chilling new show “Conversations with a Killer: the Ted Bundy Tapes”

Netflix released the chilling new show “Conversations with a Killer: the Ted Bundy Tapes”.

The documentary was released on Jan. 24 which marks the the 30th anniversary of the notorious serial killer’s execution back in 1989.

Ted Bundy made headlines in the 70s when he confessed to murdering 36 women and young girls.

The infamous killer has strong Florida ties since he was executed in the state and killing multiple Floridians- some of which were from Florida State University.

Never before released audio from Bundy is featured in a four part series.

The episodes feature interviews the killer had while on death row with journalist Stephen Michaud and Hugh Aynesworth.

These interviews were originally publicized into a book, Conversations with a Killer in 1989.

Critics said the documentary may be Netflix’s most chilling offering to date as it goes through the span of his life and his various killings.

Bundy’s story doesn’t stop on the small screen, as the highly anticipated film Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile hits Sundance Film Festival Saturday with Zac Efron playing the role of Bundy.

