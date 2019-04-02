Netflix prices see an increase

(WSVN) - Some Netflix users may have noticed that their prices have gone up a bit.

According to CNN, the streaming giant sent out emails to U.S. subscribers about a price increase that will start in their next billing cycle.

Netflix said they have been gradually rolling out the price increase since announcing it in January. The exact time of increase per member will depend on the specific member’s billing cycle.

Netflix said the increased funds will go into producing more original content.

The price of the basic plan will increase from $8 to $9 per month, while the most popular plan, which includes HD streaming on up to two different devices, will increase from $11 to $13 a month.

The price of its premium plan will also increase from $14 to $16 a month.

Members who joined after the price increase was announced have already been paying the higher fees.

