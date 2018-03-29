Netflix is hiring people to binge-watch TV shows and movies

(WSVN) - Ever wish you could get paid to binge-watch TV? Netflix is hiring people to do just that!

The company pays a group of 30 people to binge-watch TV shows and movies so they can write summaries, as well as label the content with category tags and metadata.

Several openings are available under the position title of Editorial Analyst.

However, this job opportunity comes with several qualification requirements. These include being proficient in a second language beyond English and having a deep knowledge of the entertainment industry.

To apply, click here.

