Netflix has enough content to binge-watch nonstop for 4 years

(WSVN) - It’s no secret Netflix is known for its vast selection of shows and movies to stream.

A new report revealed just how wide that selection really is.

It claims Netflix has so many shows, a person could binge-watch nonstop for nearly four years and not run out of content.

Keeping count? That’s 32,600 hours of movies and shows, compared to Amazon’s 22,600.

Netflix currently has 10 million subscribers.

