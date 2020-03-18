Netflix, Google Chrome launch Netflix Party for friends practicing social distancing

(WSVN) - If you’re missing movie nights with friends because of social distancing, Google Chrome and Netflix have a solution.

It’s called Netflix Party — a Google Chrome extension that allows you to sync your Netflix accounts so that you’re watching the same thing in real-time.

The new app also has a sidebar for chatting while you’re watching.

There are three easy steps for using the app once it has been downloaded to the Google Chrome browser.

The feature is free and must be downloaded by all parties in order to work.

