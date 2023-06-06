Netflix is bringing the star power for their newest crime comedy.

The streaming giant dropped the trailer for their new movie “The Outlaws.”

Comedy actors Adam Devine, Nina Dobrev, Ellen Barkin, and Pierce Brosnan star in the movie that follows an engaged bank manager.

The main character gets held up in a robbery during his wedding week and he believes his future in-laws are behind it.

Catch the movie on Netflix starting July 7.

