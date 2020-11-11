Netflix decks the halls with diversity in ‘Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey’

Netflix has more Christmas movies than we know what to do with, but holiday movies could use a little more diversity, like “Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey.” It’s a new, inclusive musical that redefines the magic of the holidays.

‘Tis the season for a Christmas musical!

“Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey” has a fresh take on a family holiday movie. It takes place in the diverse town of Cobblestone and centers around a toy inventor who starts feeling the holiday spirit when his granddaughter enters his life.

Madalen Mills: “It’s magical, whimsical, wondrous. It’s everything you may look for in a feel-good Christmas movie.”

Forest Whitaker: “It was a great opportunity to get a chance to be involved in a story, a musical that would like talk about somebody who’s fallen down and, like, rise up through his belief in his family and himself again.”

The director says he wanted to create a holiday classic that not only inspires but reflects the world.

David E. Talbert: “Everything that’s going on in the world with the pandemic, also what’s going on with the racial, social unrest, there’s no better, better way to connect, to realize that we are all in this together in the human experience.

Keegan-Michael Key: “They were very set upon the idea of telling this human story about redemption, about hope, about possibilities, and that was the way we wove in the inclusiveness. It’s reflected in parts of how the town looks, the ribbons in someone’s hair, the wardrobe reflects this ethnic importance, but what we’re seeing at the base is a human story.”

The musical adventure is hitting theaters now, and is available on Netflix this Friday.

