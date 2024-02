A price hike is coming for Netflix subscribers in Florida.

The streaming giant is set to implement a 5% price increase on subscribers’ monthly bills starting mid-February.

The added cost is attributed to the state’s Communications Services Tax, in effect since 2021, which is already being charged by Hulu and Disney-Plus.

