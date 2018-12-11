Netflix announces new series about late singer Selena

(WSVN) - Netflix has ordered a new series about the life of Selena, the streaming service announced Tuesday.

The scripted drama, entitled “Selena: The Series,” is described as a coming of age story about the late Tejano singer Selena Quintanilla.

Netflix says the series will be developed and executive produced by the Quintanilla family, according to Deadline.

“Selena will always have a lasting place in music history and we feel great responsibility to do justice to her memory,” said Selena’s sister, Suzette Quintanilla. “With this series, viewers will finally get the full history of Selena, our family, and the impact she has had on all of our lives.”

The singer sold more than 65 million albums, becoming one of the best-selling artists in Latin music history. She was shot and killed in 1995 by Yolanda Saldivar, the manager of her fan club.

💞Bidi Bidi Bom Bom 💞 @SelenaLaLeyenda’s incredible life story is coming to Netflix as a scripted series! @selena_netflix was developed alongside and will be executive produced by The Quintanilla family #NetflixNewsWeek pic.twitter.com/5rljwl8k37 — Selena: The Series (@selena_netflix) December 11, 2018



