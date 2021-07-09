There’s no need to ruffle any feathers tonight, because feathers are totally trending right now. Deco is checking out some sweet styles that’ll have you flying high in the fashion world.

Miley Cyrus (singing): “And I don’t need you anymore. I don’t need you anymore. I don’t need you anymore.”

Miley Cyrus is rocking them.

Miley Cyrus (singing): “You can jive, having the time of your life.”

And J.Lo has taken them to new heights.

Jennifer Lopez (singing): “You tell me I’m a real one, I’m the right one, but only when you’re on one.”

Feathers are soaring in the fashion world, and if you wanna keep up with celebs like Jennifer Hudson, Hailey Bieber, Cardi B and Dua Lipa, Neiman Marcus at the Bal Harbour Shops has you covered.

These feather outfits will have you feeling fly.

Katharine Rubino, Neiman Marcus, Bal Harbour Shops: “Feathers have always been a big part of fashion, and now more than ever, you’re seeing celebrities and everybody wearing feathers.”

The trend is all about having fun.

Get your glam on in a sparkly feather jacket, or get the party started with a cute cocktail dress.

Katharine Rubino: “You can wear feathers with everything, even a little touch of a feather or a whole dress made out of feathers. Anything goes.”

Want a pop of color? A touch of feathers will have you looking pretty in pink.

Or you can keep it casual by pairing feathers with jeans.

Katharine Rubino: “You can go from day to night and look chic always in a little feather.”

The feather trend isn’t just about clothing. Feather hair extensions are making a comeback thanks to viral TikTok star Addison Rae.

Anastasia Molchanov, Extensions By Anastasia: “I think feather extensions are making a comeback right now because it’s a fun, summer festival look, and everybody loves a cute accessory.”

At Extensions By Anastasia in Fort Lauderdale, feathers are an easy way to take your hair game to the next level.

Anastasia Molchanov: “Feather extensions are real feathers, natural feathers, that are long, thin, thick, different colors that we put in individually in the client to add color and fun.”

The extensions come in all kinds of colors, and you can totally mix and match.

They’re attached by looping a little bead to the hair and clamping it shut.

Anastasia Molchanov: “It takes a few seconds to put in, and they can wear it for as long as they want.”

Satine Garcia, customer: “I’m extremely happy with how it came out. I think it looks funky and cool, and I know that it’ll last. When you’re going out, it just gives you an extra oomph.”

