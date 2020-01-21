Neiman Marcus Bal Harbour shows off thoroughbred fashions ahead of Pegasus World Cup

High fashion is off to the races, and it’s a sure bet that everyone at the Pegasus World Cup horse race will be dressed to the nines. But before you head over to the track, you have to know what to wear.

And they’re off! The Pegasus World Cup is back in South Florida this weekend at Gulfstream Park

Tiffani Steer, Director, Special Projects, The Stronach Group: “The Pegasus World Cup is one of the world’s most anticipated thoroughbred horse races. It just happens to take place here in South Florida.”

You need to dress to impress at this annual thoroughbred horse race, so where better to get a sneak peek of what to wear than Bal Harbour Shops for a fashion show fit for the sport of kings?

Tiffani Steer: “We are partnering with Neiman Marcus and Shapoh.com to bring an ‘Off to the Races’ fashion show.”

From fashion guru Elysze Held, to 7News’ Belkys Nerey, some of South Florida’s finest were front and center for the show.

Belkys Nerey, 7’s fashion maven: “If you’re going to go to the races, you gotta dress up. You gotta look the part.”

Hadley Hentriette, Neiman Marcus: “The fashion show were the spring/summer looks from Neiman Marcus Bal Harbour. We had all kinds of designers out there today, including some really cool trunk shows that we had just for the moment and things that we always have.”

Check out this neon dress with cutouts.

Guys, they’ve even got you covered on the runway.

Hadley Hentriette: “We showed some beautiful linen unlined jackets that are perfect for if it gets a little warm. It keeps the men from sweating.”

Looks for a horse race wouldn’t be complete without headwear. That’s where SHAPOH.com’s hats come in.

Suzy Buckley Woodward, Shapoh Hats: “When you are going to a horse race, it really is apropos to wear something on your head, whether it is a fascinator or a hatinator, which is really a hat and fascinator hybrid.”

Go for flowers, or even animal prints. Your headwear is supposed to make a statement.

Suzy Buckley Woodward: “The truth is, once you have a great hat, you will find a dress that looks good with it. You need to know it that looks good with your face shape, your hair color and your overall mood.”

Since watching those looks go down the runway can be exhausting, guests even got to grab a bite and shop the looks in a special section of Neiman Marcus.

Hadley Hentriette: “You could wear any number of things. You could go cocktail, you could go more day, you could wear cottons, you could wear sequins. Anything goes, as long as it looks good.”

Pegasus will be having a best dressed contest. The winner gets an $18,000 diamond ring.

FOR MORE INFO:

Pegasus World Cup

Gulfstream Park, Saturday, Jan. 25

901 Federal Highway

Hallandale Beach, FL 33009

954-454-7000

www.pegasusworldcup.com

Neiman Marcus Bal Harbour

Bal Harbour Shops

9700 Collins Ave.

Bal Harbour, FL 33154

305-865-6161

www.neimanmarcus.com/stores/bal%20harbour/fl/bal%20harbour

Shapoh.com

888-255-1832

www.shapoh.com

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.