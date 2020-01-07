Neiman Marcus Bal Harbour showcases men’s fashion trends to start the new year

Girls have worn boyfriend jeans for years, or how about your man’s baggy T-shirt? Lynn was encouraged to wear a jock strap for the show, but they didn’t have anything in pink. Tonight, it’s the fellas’ turn to showcase some gender-bending fashion. As “Elle” magazine puts it, “it’s all about the girlfriend top.”

We’re in the women’s section of Neiman Marcus Bal Harbour, but we’re working with studly male models, and there’s a reason for that!

Hadley Henriette, Neiman Marcus Bal Harbour: “There’s been this phenomenon of men wearing women’s pieces.”

Celebs like Darren Criss, Ezra Miller, Billy Porter and Johnny Weir are fashion forward with this trend. Harry Styles, too. Hubba hubba.

Hadley Henriette: “Harry Styles specifically has been the one embodying this trend.”

And while it’s trending, the look isn’t necessarily something that’s new.

Hadley Henriette: “Most famously, Mick Jagger and all these other people on stage, whether it’s Prince or even David Bowie, were definitely making women’s wear look really chic on stage.”

This shirt ring any bells?

I guess you could say Jerry Seinfeld was a fashion trailblazer too.

“You’re gonna be the first pirate!”

Jerry Seinfeld: “Well, I don’t wanna be a pirate!”

Anyway, the point is: the trend is back and maybe bigger than ever.

Hadley Henriette: “I just think that men are way more open than they were before, and it’s just sort of a new normal that we’re gonna see.”

And with some of these looks, the thing is: would you have even known they’re women’s pieces unless we told you?

Hadley Henriette: “You can’t always be sure when a man is wearing something from the women’s department. We were picking stuff that really would work for men or woman and didn’t really have a dead giveaway.”

And because of where society is at, this trend could forever avoid being just a fad.

Hadley Henriette: “I’m not sure we’re ever going to go back to these very hard expectation of stereotypes of what a man wears and what a woman wears.”

