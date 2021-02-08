Near-naked man trespasses actress Suzanne Somers’ property while she livestreamed on Facebook

(WSVN) - Facebook Live caught some scary moments for actress Suzanne Somers.

The 74-year-old was livestreaming a makeup tutorial at her Palm Springs home when she got an unwelcome guest.

She said she heard something strange when she suddenly saw a near-naked man on her property.

“How did you get here?” Somers said.

“How? A friend let me up this hill and then I came down,” the man replied.

“Oh, OK. You shouldn’t be here. This is our house. You don’t scare me. You shouldn’t be here,” Somers said.

One of her fans watching the show called the police after seeing the livestream encounter.

The police later gave him a warning and sent him away without further incident.

