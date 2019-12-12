NBA all-star, award winning singer get unmasked on ‘The Masked Singer’

We got a double dose of unmasking on last night’s “Masked Singer” semi-finals! Two more characters were revealed — The Thingamajig and The Leopard. We’re sad to see them go, but excited to finally know who was in the costumes!

Wednesday night’s Christmas-themed episode of “The Masked Singer” saw not one but two mystery contestants voted off this week.

The first singer to be unwrapped — The Thingamajig.

NBA all-star Victor Oladipo showcased his off-court talents. He surprised everyone, including judge Nicole Scherzinger, who he had been flirting with throughout the season.

Jenny McCarthy, judge: “I think the burning question though, everyone wants to know, is will you go on a date with Nicole?”

Victor Oladipo: “Of course. We can go anywhere, anytime, any place. Haha.”

He had some inspiring parting words for his fans.

Victor Oladipo: “That feeling that you have of you know you can do it, but it’s like man, no one else thinks you can. All that matters is that you know you can.”

But, there was a second shocking reveal. The Leopard was the next contestant to be unmasked, and not even a kiss from a rose could’ve saved him.

The legendary, multi-award winning artist Seal stunned the judges, the audience, and even his kids — who are big fans of the show and were his reason for donning the mask in the first place.

Nick Cannon: “You performed on stages around the world, but you did this for your children.”

Seal: “I thought this would be a great opportunity to make them laugh and obviously make myself laugh.”

Both contestants were saddened to be leaving the show, but both are grateful for the opportunity.

Victor Oladipo: “To be able to come out here and share my hidden talent has been amazing. Hopefully, you guys liked it and appreciate my other side.”

Seal: “I had hoped to make it to the finale, but all good things come to an end. I had a wonderful time. You were perfect, darling. Bye, bye baby.”

This is music to our ears! The epic season finale of “The Masked Singer” is next Wednesday at 8 p.m.

