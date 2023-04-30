FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The U.S. military gave a stunning sky show of speed and spins up in the skies above Broward County.

The 2023 Fort Lauderdale Air Show took off Saturday with plenty of stunts to be seen.

Hundreds of people watched as the U.S. Navy Blue Angels soared through the sky over Fort Lauderdale Beach along A1A.

The U.S. Air Force’s F-22 Raptor team and the Navy’s F-35C Lightning II demo team also graced the sky with impressive skills.

