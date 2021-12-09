They want to be champs, not chumps.

College athletes want to be paid, since they make a lot of money for their schools.

So here’s our take on “National Champions”.

Game Announcer: “We’re still 24 hours away from the National Title Game.”

“National Champions” will have you saying: Down, set, hut!

Game Announcer: “Wolves Quarterback LeMarcus James should be the best quarterback to come into the NFL since Patrick Mahomes.”

An all-star college quarterback risks his future. He bails on the big game, and uses his fame to fight for others.

Stephan James (as LeMarcus James): “So I’m personally asking all players in Monday’s National Title Game to join me in this boycott to demand that the NCAA recognize players as paid employees and not student athletes.”

In real life and in the film, college athletes get scholarships, but they don’t get a paycheck, since some sports rake in big bucks for their schools. The players want a piece of the pie, though.

Stephan James is LeMarcus, the QB willing to lose everything to change the rules.

Stephan James (flag on the play): “For a guy like that to take a stance like this and risk everything, I think that is what this really is about.”

J.K. Simmons (as Coach James Lazor): “My football team will play for me.”

J.K. Simmons is the head football coach caught between caring for his players and cashing in on his own success.

J.K. Simmons (teamwork makes the dream work): “He wants guys to leave his, after four years, to leave that team equipped for life.”

The movie shines a light on a touchy sports subject, that was the draw.

Stephan James: “I think that LeMarcus is the vessel, if you will, that starts the conversation about this that hopefully leads to impactful Seminole change.”

Uzo Aduba (as Katherine): “What happens to all of the other sports that are not men’s football and basketball when they start paying you.”

