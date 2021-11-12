The Pepper definitely knew how to spice things up on “The Masked Singer.” But, unfortunately, she was too hot to handle for another week.

Forget the gloves, it’s the mask that had to come off, and when the mask for the Pepper was removed, we learned that it was none other than superstar Natasha Bedingfield!

And Nicole Scherzinger was the only one who got it right.

Deco caught up with Natasha, Thursday, and she told us what kind of personality she tried to give the Pepper — as well as what other music she wishes she would have gotten to perform on the show.

Natasha Bedingfield: “I felt that pepper would be more of an emotional character because peppers are fiery and make people cry. I really wanted to do a Prince song or a Michael Jackson song.”

Natasha says she was surprised Nicole knew it was her from the get-go.

But she had a blast doing the show — especially since her costume was red, and that’s her son’s favorite color.

