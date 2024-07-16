(CNN) — Natalie Portman is not done fangirling for Rihanna.

The pair met in January during Paris Fashion week in a moment shared on social media by Bustle.

As they embraced, and Portman told the singer, “I love you!”

“I am a f***ing fan,” Rihanna replied.

The singer also told Portman she was “one of the hottest b**ches in Hollywood.”

“I’m going to faint,” Portman told Rihanna. “I’m going to black out.”

The Oscar-winner went on to tell Rihanna how she listens to her music all the time.

During an appearance on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,” on Monday, Portman reflected, “I think every woman going through a divorce should get to have Rihanna say to her that she’s a bad b**ch.”

Portman reportedly finalized her divorce from dancer and choreographer Benjamin Millepied in March.

The pair married in 2012, two years after meeting on the set of her hit 2010 film “Black Swan” on which he served as choreographer. Portman plays a ballerina opposite Mila Kunis in the film.

Portman and Millepied are parents to son and daughter.

The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All rights reserved.