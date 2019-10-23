Naomie Harris talks to Deco about latest cop movie ‘Black and Blue’

When it comes to gritty cop movies, there have been a lot of great ones over the years. “Heat,” “Serpico,” “The Departed,” just to name of few. Now, there’s a new one with a female lead. Tonight, Shireen sits down with actress Naomie Harris to talk about her new role in “Black and Blue.”

Mike Colter (as Darius): “These streets are a war zone.”

If you like suspense, “Black and Blue” will definitely keep your heart pumping.

Character in “Black and Blue”: “Listen, you’ve already got rid of everyone who could talk.”

Naomie Harris stars as a rookie cop who captures a murder on her body cam.

Only problem? The killer is a cop, and since she’s a witness, she’s forced to go on the run.

Shireen Sandoval: “So you’re jumping, you’re running, you’re shooting…”

Naomie Harris: “Yes, I’m doing everything!”

Shireen Sandoval: “I’m like, ‘She is a bad ass!’ Were you kind of black and blue after you went home?”

Naomie Harris: “I was totally black and blue, but I have to tell you we had this amazing woman as part of our hair department called Ms. Dana. She was a witch! And she would give me healing, and literally, I could not have got through the movie without her.”

I first met Naomie back in 2003.

Shireen Sandoval: “You’re not going to believe this, but the last time I interviewed you was ’28 Days Later.'”

Naomie Harris: “No way!”

Shireen Sandoval: “In London!”

Naomie Harris: “Oh, my God, that’s like a million years ago. That’s so funny.”

Naomie Harris (as Selena): “We have to leave now.”

Director Danny Boyle’s famous zombie movie, “28 Days Later,” was one of Naomie’s first films.

Shireen Sandoval: “Haven’t we both aged gracefully?”

Naomie Harris: “Yes, we have.”

Now, she’s a lead actress and an Oscar nominee.

Naomie Harris (as Paula): “So what? You gonna raise my son now?”

Her role in “Moonlight” was gritty and so is this one…

The movie is a powerful statement about some of today’s hot button issues.

Shireen Sandoval: “How much of the movie is a reflection of what’s going on in today’s society?”

Naomie Harris: “I think that’s the beautiful thing about it. It’s such a fun, thrilling, unexpected roller coaster ride of a movie, but it’s also talking about issues that are socially relevant and incredibly timely today, and it also has an inspiring message.”

Emotionally charged and heartbreakingly real “Black and Blue” may not change society’s problems, but it’s a good look at one person trying to do the right thing.

“Black and Blue” hits theaters Friday.

