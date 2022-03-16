Would you risk your life to save a stranger? Naomi Watts faces that decision and a massive storm in a new thriller.

“Infinite Storm” should be called “Crap Storm,” because not only does one woman have to deal with an entire blizzard, she also has to bring a whole man down a mountain.

Will they make it? Well, it is a true story, so please don’t Google.

They say to always be kind, because everyone we meet is fighting a battle we know nothing about, but in “Infinite Storm,” one experienced climber isn’t just kind to a stranger, she risks her life to save him.

Turning back before she reaches the summit of Mount Washington in New Hampshire, Pam Bales spots a lone, stranded man, but every minute becomes life or death as a deadly blizzard approaches them.

Naomi Watts: “I wanted to know why, if it was unsafe, to the point where one, possibly two, people would lose their lives, how does that make sense?”

It’s a true story. Naomi Watts plays the real Pam, who I also talked with.

Pam Bales: “I didn’t see me, I saw her, and then I realized, ‘Oh, she is being me,’ so that’s how good she was.”

A glowing review of her darkest hours ever.

Pam Bales: “It was terrifying.”

The mountain guide uses all her strength.

Naomi Watts: “It’s wildly impressive to me to know what the body can do.”

And says help from above.

Pam Bales: “Yeah, I’m going to need help here, guys.”

To get both of them down the mountain before nightfall, because after that, the chances of survival are no good.

Now, why John was on that mountain alone to begin with just wasn’t important for this mother and nurse, who was…

Naomi Watts: “Longing for healing herself.”

But also eventually for John.

Pam Bales: “A lot of people have baggage with them that you don’t see, so a kind gesture or word to some people.”

Watch “Infinite Storm” comfortably, and hopefully warm, next Friday, the 25th, in theaters.

