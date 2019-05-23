Naomi Scott, live-action ‘Aladdin’s’ Jasmine, talks recapturing animated classic’s magic

The live-action remake of “Aladdin” is in theaters right now, and co-star Naomi Scott discovered a whole new world on Thursday — Miami! She hung out with our magic man, Chris Van Vliet, and told him about the film.

I have a confession: “A Whole New World” is my karaoke song. Well, that and “I Want It That Way” by the Backstreet Boys. You can’t wrong with either.

And with “Aladdin” in theaters this weekend, I’ll be singing “A Whole New World” nonstop. The woman who actually sings the song, Naomi Scott, who plays Jasmine in the new “Aladdin” movie, was in Miami on Thursday, where she talked to us about the life-changing role.

Will Smith (as Genie): (singing) “Prince Ali, mighty is he, Ali Ababwa.”

The story of Aladdin is back on the big screen, this time as a live-action version. Will Smith is the Genie, Mena Massoud plays Aladdin, and Naomi Scott is Jasmine.

Mena Massoud (as Aladdin): “I thought a princess could go anywhere.”

Naomi Scott (as Jasmine): “Not this princess.”

Naomi was in Miami to show us a whole new world.

Chris Van Vliet: “I like that we coordinated our outfits here.”

Naomi Scott: “I know. We’re in the kind of purple family.”

Chris Van Vliet: “We are.”

Naomi Scott: “What is that? What is that color?”

Chris Van Vliet: “It’s so bright you have to shade your eyes.”

Naomi Scott (as Jasmine): (singing) “A whole new world!”

Mena Massoud (as Aladdin): (singing) “Don’t you dare close your eyes.”

“Aladdin” first hit theaters back in 1992. Naomi was born in 1993, but no matter how old you are, you know those classic songs — and it was even part of her audition.

Naomi Scott: “You sing ‘A Whole New World,’ just casual.”

Chris Van Vliet: “Yeah, just casually singing ‘A Whole New World.'”

Naomi Scott: “Just casually into the camera. I’ve never felt so theater in my life. You know, when you’re singing to, like, a backing track.”

While the movie is called “Aladdin,” let’s be honest, the real star here is the Genie — and in this movie, Will Smith does what Will Smith does best.

Chris Van Vliet: “I’ve had the pleasure of meeting Will Smith just once.”

Naomi Scott: “Oh.”

Will Smith and Chris Van Vliet: (rapping in unison): “Spanish, Haitian, Indian, Jamaican, black, white, Cuban to Asian.”

Chris Van Vliet: “People need to understand that he is like that all the time, just full of energy.”

Naomi Scott: “All the time. He is the most positive energy on a set, and I really think that sets the tone.”

Will Smith (as Genie): “Watch this, watch out, uh, you ain’t never had a friend like me.”

Chris Van Vliet: “So if people loved the original, what should they go into this one expecting?”

Naomi Scott: “Everything you love about the original, and even more. Dance sequences, action, comedy, a new song.”

Chris Van Vliet: “A new song?”

Naomi Scott: “A new song.”

You hear that? A new song! “Aladdin” is in theaters right now — and I think that might be my Halloween costume figured out. What do you think?

