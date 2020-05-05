Naked Taco in Coconut Creek hosting unique, socially distant Cinco de Mayo event

This year’s Cinco de Mayo isn’t the super lit celebration we’re used to, but one place that’s been going big for years isn’t letting a pandemic get in the way of the party. Deco’s Alex Miranda is at the festivities in Coconut Creek.

We’re at Naked Taco in Coconut Creek. I just want to get straight to the food.

They’re having a socially distant event here for Cinco de Mayo, but take a look at these tacos. This is what it’s all about.

I was just taking a bite out of this Philly Cheesesteak taco, and I would have never thought that combination would ever happen, but I’m going to continue biting on this thing. I’ll meet you back here in a couple of minutes.

Imagine a world where Cinco de Mayo falls on Taco Tuesday.

Ralph Pagano, Naked Taco: “It’s really enjoying chips and salsa, guacamole, tacos and margaritas.”

But, ay caramba! Can’t do much about it.

Ralph Pagano: “Cinco de Mayo cannot be beat. Corona can’t be beat by Cinco de Mayo, ironically.”

Unless you’re privy to the socially distant Mexican fiesta in Coconut Creek.

Ralph Pagano: “We’ve got the music turned up. We’ve got some entertainment coming around, and you can order everything online at lovenakedtaco.com — totally touchless and cashless, and it makes it easy.”

Local celebrity chef Ralph Pagano, who owns the popular Naked Taco restaurants, wants you to honk if you like to party.

Ralph Pagano: “You could either take the food and drive away or stay out front, have a good time, press repeat, and I’ll bring you another margarita when you’re ready. In fact, hold on a second, hold that thought. *sips margarita* Ah! Well, hello, old friend, that tasted great!”

He’s hosting a drive-in or tailgate Cinco de Mayo celebration. On the menu? Their greatest hits.

Ralph Pagano: “You can get guacamole, chicharrones and quesadillas for sure. Quesadillas, well, these things are tacos, the lobster taco, burritos, enchiladas all around. They offer churros, margaritas de jure, sounds like a pretty fun day.”

And you won’t even miss out on the touchy feely luchalibre wrestlers.

Ralph Pagano: “They’re going to stand on the other side of the street and yell at each other for a couple of hours. It should be a lot of fun.”

The party will be going on until 10 p.m. Sombreros are voluntary but encouraged.

Ralph Pagano: “I’ll throw it out there right now, the fifth person that shows up with a sombrero on, I’ll give a case of tequila to.”

He’s serious about that, too. That’s for Deco Drive people. Nobody else has seen that yet, so if you’re the fifth person with a sombrero, you will get that tequila.

The best part here too is that 25 employees have been brought back to work. The chef really wanted to remind me that is the most important part of this story.

This location will stay open from now on, and they’re looking forward to doing something like this at the Miami Beach location when they’re finally able to do that.

FOR MORE INFO:

Naked Taco Coconut Creek

4443 Lyons Road, Suite D103

Coconut Creek, FL 33073

954-787-8226

lovenakedtaco.com

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.