It was flashback Monday in Hollywood.

Boy band fans lined up for an ‘N Sync reunion — and it was the fans doing the singing.

Fans (singing): “Tearing up my heart when I’m with you. And when we are apart, I feel it, too. And no matter what I do, I feel the same, with or without you.”

The musical group ‘N Sync got a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Justin, J.C., Chris, Joey, and Lance were all on hand for the honor.

Some of the guys thanked their parents. Some thanked their spouses.

Joey, on the other hand, told us about his upcoming gigs.

Joey Fatone: “You can also see me performing at Chuck E. Cheese next week. It’s really good. It’s a lot of fun. Selling hot dogs, too. Fat One’s plug.”

Justin Timberlake: “I just love all of you so much. Group hug. (to Chris) Don’t touch me.”

Hands off, people.

Justin has to get back to his Man of the Woods Tour. The rest of the guys will be checking out Joey at Chuck E. Cheese’s in Orlando.

