Myron Mixon brings his award-winning Pitmaster BBQ restaurant to Brickell

Beef. It’s what’s for dinner in Miami. A new barbecue joint is serving recipes that are the best of the best. How can we be so sure? The menu is inspired by a celebrity chef known as “The Winning-est Man In Barbecue.”

You could say this restaurant is more than “meats” the eye.

Myron Mixon’s Pitmaster BBQ is fired up to be open on Brickell Avenue.

Anthony Nicolosi, owner: “We don’t have a Texas style or Memphis style or a Georgia style. We have Myron Mixon competition style.

The name Myron Mixon may sound familiar. He’s an award-winning pitmaster and was a celebrity judge on the competition show “BBQ Pitmasters.”

Myron Mixon (on “BBQ Pitmasters”): “They’ve got their briskets on their pits. It’s gonna be a while before they get their cowboy steak on, so that’s not an issue right now.”

His friend Anthony Nicolosi owns the restaurant, but the menu is inspired by Myron’s recipes.

His “style” is a mixture of everything he’s learned from competing around the country.

Myron Mixon: “For competitions, you gotta do a blend of all of them to be able to be consistent and win. That’s the style of barbecue we do.”

It’s really all about the rub.

Anthony Nicolosi: “What Myron does is he made a particular style for each piece of meat, so we have a specific rub for our brisket, a specific style for our ribs. We utilize those recipes on each particular protein.”

The first Myron Mixon restaurant opened in Virginia a few years ago. But now it’s the 305 that’s in for a treat.

Myron Mixon: “When we come into a neighborhood or a town, we want to provide them with something we feel like maybe they’re not already getting. Not putting down anyone else’s barbecue, but I’ve been doing this my whole life.”

And you can tell by the taste! The brisket and ribs are smoked for hours.

There’s also dry-rubbed wings and hearty sandwiches.

Genesis Martinez, customer: “I ordered the pulled pork sandwich and mac and cheese. The pulled pork is amazing, honestly. I’ve never had it — ever. This is my first time. I’m very happy.”

This will make you happy! The pastrami is heavenly.

Genesis Martinez, customer: “Oh, my God, it was amazing. Like butter in your mouth, it was so good.”

Of course, they’ve got classic side dishes and appetizers, like barbecue deviled eggs and baked beans with peaches — a tribute to Georgia.

Everything is made with the goal of being the best.

Anthony Nicolosi: “I just want them to say, ‘This was the best barbecue I’ve ever had.’ I do go from table to table to ask ‘How is it? How is it?’ And 99% of the time, I get, ‘This is the best barbecue I’ve ever had.’ That just makes me smile.”

Myron was apparently connecting with Deco Drive from a remote location with terrible internet service, but we hear delicious smoked meats.

FOR MORE INFO:

Myron Mixon’s Pitmaster Barbeque

947 Brickell Ave.

Miami, FL 33131

www.opentable.com/r/myron-mixons-pitmaster-barbeque-miami

