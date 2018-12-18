MyPark app lets drivers reserve parking at popular South Florida malls

Let’s be honest: I love going shopping at the mall, but parking can be a chore. Sure, you can valet or even get a ride over, but sometimes you want to drive yourself, and that leaves you hunting for a parking spot. Now there’s a reason to be “appy” about parking at the mall.

This holiday season, you might spend more time looking for a parking spot than you do shopping. But at Dadeland Mall in Kendall, instead of looking for a spot — you can use this.

Say hello to the MyPark app.

Luis Mayendia, MyPark CEO: “MyPark is an app. It’s free to download, and it allows users to find and reserve the best parking spaces at the mall.”

This is perfect if you have limited time to hit the stores.

Maria Prado, Dadeland Mall: “Dadeland Mall is offering MyPark because we are looking for innovative ways to better the experience for shoppers.”

There are 41 MyPark reserved spots in five sections of Dadeland’s parking lot.

Luis Mayendia: “When you open the app, it will show you the locations where MyPark is offered, and it will show you — the closest location to you will come up on the list.”

The app assigns a parking spot. Once you drive up to your spot, you tap a button on the app that will lower the MyPark device.

Luis Mayendia: “The device, when it’s lowered, is less than three inches tall, so any low riding car won’t get hurt.”

The cost for this premium parking is $3 for the first two hours, and then $3 every hour after that.

Luis Mayendia: “Once you are ready to leave, you drive away. The device knows you have left and closes the session, comes back up and sends you a receipt.”

You can reserve MyPark on your way to the mall.

Byron Serrano, customer: “It alleviates stress looking for a parking spot and following other customers and making them freak out.”

Maria Prado: “This is about out helping people who have busy lives and want to come in and out.”

