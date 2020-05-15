MVM Miami in Wynwood wants people to look good while dressing comfy

Lots of celebrities are dressing comfy during quarantine, and they look good, too! We found the best of both worlds with styles that work great indoors and for when we get back out.

Quarantine but make it fashion!

Celebrities are wearing comfy clothes during quarantine that are also fashionable.

MVM Miami in Wynwood knows what’s up.

Melissa Mosheim, MVM Miami: “You still wanna feel good in your own home, so I think it’s important to just dress up for yourself.”

And these days, certain types of styles have been flying off the shelves.

Melissa Mosheim: “Specifically, lounge wear has been really popular, and I’ve also seen an increase in denim sales, specifically denim shorts.”

These are outfits you can feel good and look good in.

Definitely in your fortress of solitude, but also in the light of day as SoFlo reopens.

Melissa Mosheim: “You definitely can wear them out, as well. I like to wear them to the grocery store, to walk the dog or even just to go for a stroll. We have summer coming up, so it’s a more casual season in general for us.”

It’s all about that sweet, sweet lounge wear, people! Or whatever’s both cool and cozy.

Melissa Mosheim: “I picked out a variety of different sets. Some just being your standard lounge wear in different prints, and then, we have some comfortable denim that will make your look feel a little more elevated.”

And that’s totally the point.

Melissa Mosheim: “They keep you looking polished and put together, and that’s kind of our concept here: to make everybody feel like their best self.”

You can shop MVM Miami’s entire store online. For more info, click on the links down below.

FOR MORE INFO:

MVM Miami

2119 NW Second Ave.

Miami, FL 33127

305-495-8082

mvmmiami.com

