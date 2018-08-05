Mussels in White Wine Broth/Belkys

(WSVN) - Some of the most elegant meals are easy to make, and we have a simple recipe that will impress your friends and family! Seafood is on the menu this morning as we grab a Bite with Belkys.

The Chef: Belkys Nerey

The Dish: Mussels in White Wine Broth

Ingredients:

2 lbs. mussels

2 shallots, sliced thin

3 garlic cloves, sliced thin

2 cups dry white wine

2 tbs. chopped parsley garnish

3 tbs. olive oil

6 tbs. butter

salt and pepper to taste

Method of Preparation:

Add olive oil and butter to a deep pot. When the butter melts, add the sliced garlic and shallots. Sauté and then add white wine. Let that come to a boil then turn it down to simmer for 6-7 minutes.

Add mussels. Cover the pot and let simmer until all the mussels have opened, about 7 minutes. Add parsley and toss.

**Throw away any mussels that do not open!

To Plate:

Scoop into a bowl and add broth. Garnish with more fresh parsley and serve with crusty bread.

Serves: 4

