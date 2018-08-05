Mussels in White Wine Broth/Belkys

(WSVN) - Some of the most elegant meals are easy to make, and we have a simple recipe that will impress your friends and family! Seafood is on the menu this morning as we grab a Bite with Belkys.
The Chef: Belkys Nerey
The Dish: Mussels in White Wine Broth
Ingredients:
2 lbs. mussels
2 shallots, sliced thin
3 garlic cloves, sliced thin
2 cups dry white wine
2 tbs. chopped parsley garnish
3 tbs. olive oil
6 tbs. butter
salt and pepper to taste
Method of Preparation:
- Add olive oil and butter to a deep pot. When the butter melts, add the sliced garlic and shallots. Sauté and then add white wine. Let that come to a boil then turn it down to simmer for 6-7 minutes.
- Add mussels. Cover the pot and let simmer until all the mussels have opened, about 7 minutes. Add parsley and toss.
**Throw away any mussels that do not open!
To Plate:
- Scoop into a bowl and add broth. Garnish with more fresh parsley and serve with crusty bread.
Serves: 4
