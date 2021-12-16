(WSVN) - A little bit of wine and butter can make any meal a whole lot better. The recipe for a delicious fish dish as we grab a Bite with Belkys.

The Chef: Erhan Kostephen

The Restaurant: Doya, Wynwood

The Dish: Mussels

Ingredients:

Mussels

Butter

Oregano

White Wine

Garlic

Parsley

Method of Preparation:

Grab the mussels and add butter to the pan.

Next add oregano, white wine and garlic.

Cover the pan for about 2 minutes, til the mussels open.

To Plate :

Transfer mussels to a bowl and pour left over sauce on to the bowl.

Serve with fresh bread and parsley

Enjoy!

Doya

347 NW 24th St, Miami, FL 33127

A 2 minute walk from Wynwood Walls

https://www.doyarestaurant.com/menus/

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.