(WSVN) - A little bit of wine and butter can make any meal a whole lot better. The recipe for a delicious fish dish as we grab a Bite with Belkys.
The Chef: Erhan Kostephen
The Restaurant: Doya, Wynwood
The Dish: Mussels
Ingredients:
Mussels
Butter
Oregano
White Wine
Garlic
Parsley
Method of Preparation:
- Grab the mussels and add butter to the pan.
- Next add oregano, white wine and garlic.
- Cover the pan for about 2 minutes, til the mussels open.
To Plate:
- Transfer mussels to a bowl and pour left over sauce on to the bowl.
- Serve with fresh bread and parsley
Enjoy!
Doya
347 NW 24th St, Miami, FL 33127
A 2 minute walk from Wynwood Walls
https://www.doyarestaurant.com/menus/
