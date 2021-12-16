(WSVN) - A little bit of wine and butter can make any meal a whole lot better. The recipe for a delicious fish dish as we grab a Bite with Belkys.

The Chef: Erhan Kostephen
The Restaurant: Doya, Wynwood
The Dish: Mussels

Ingredients:

Mussels

Butter

Oregano

White Wine

Garlic

Parsley

Method of Preparation:

  • Grab the mussels and add butter to the pan.
  • Next add oregano, white wine and garlic.
  • Cover the pan for about 2 minutes, til the mussels open.

To Plate:

  • Transfer mussels to a bowl and pour left over sauce on to the bowl.
  • Serve with fresh bread and parsley

Enjoy!

Doya

347 NW 24th St, Miami, FL 33127

A 2 minute walk from Wynwood Walls

https://www.doyarestaurant.com/menus/

