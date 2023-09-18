Get your country boots on and gear up for Academy of Country Music Honors.

We got a preview of the happenings, from honorees to performances. Let’s take a look.

Carly Pearce is all smiles as host of the 16th Annual Academy of Country Music Honors.

Carly Pearce: “I get to exercise, for lack of a better word, another part of my passion, which is hosting. I think third times the charm. We’ll see.”

“The War and Treaty” singing duo knows how to make a guy feel special.

Their performance honors Chris Stapleton as the triple crown award winner.

Lady a, Dennis Quaid, Trisha Vearwood are also hopping on stage.

Breland is lifting his voice with Keith Urban. The youngin’ is getting the Lift Every Voice award.

Breland: “This is one of the most special moments in my career for a lot of reasons, and to be able to share the stage with Keith, is the guy that honestly brought me out to Nashville that made me feel like, I can move here, I’ve got allies, I’ve got people that understand what I want to do and I appreciate it.”

Tim McGraw is making it standing room only as the Icon Award winner.

Tim McGraw: “My three girls, my wife, I mean, that’s the most important thing in my life, and without them, I wouldn’t, I wouldn’t be able to do what I do.”

Brett Young and Nelly are both praising the icon through music.

Nelly: “He believed in the music and he believed in the song and he believed what it was I was trying to do as far as bringing people together.”

And Hardy can’t hardly believe that he’s Artist-songwriter of the year.

Hardy: “I care a lot about like my craft and what I have to say as an artist. And I just, to get that head nod is really cool.”

The Poet Award of the night goes to Mr. Clint Black.

Clint Black: “The poetry, I think is the the the thing that is most key in country music. So to be recognized for that is extra special.”

Kane brown is the new Mr. International. He scoops up the International Award.

Kane Brown: “It’s just a huge honor to see like the reach that we have with our fans and how to keep it going.”

The Academy of Country Music Honors airs at 8 p.m. on FOX.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.