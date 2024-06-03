FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Musician Sean Kingston, whose real name is Kisean Anderson, is now behind bars in the Broward County Jail, facing charges of grand theft and an organized scheme to defraud.

Kingston agreed to return to Florida without contesting extradition from California.

The singer’s legal troubles stem from a late May raid on his rented home in Southwest Ranches, during which agents seized various items, including a Cadillac Escalade. Authorities accuse Kingston and his mother, Janice Turner, of stealing jewelry, money, and furniture. One notable accusation includes failing to pay for a $150,000 entertainment system.

In February, a company filed a lawsuit against Kingston for not paying for merchandise.

During the raid, Turner’s arrest was also captured on video, showing her in handcuffs outside the home. She faces several counts of theft and fraud. Both Turner and Kingston are convicted felons.

Following the raid, Kingston posted on Instagram, “People love negative energy! I am good and so is my mother!…My lawyers are handling everything as we speak.”

Authorities continue to investigate the case, and updates will be provided as more information becomes available.

