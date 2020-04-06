Musician Christopher Cross calls coronavirus ‘possibly the worst illness I’ve ever had’

(CNN) — Singer-songwriter Christopher Cross revealed on social media that he tested positive for coronavirus.

Cross, known for his Grammy Award-winning hits “Sailing” and “Arthur’s Theme,” said that he felt it was important to make people aware of how dangerous the virus is.

“I’m not in the habit of discussing medical issues on social media,” Cross said Friday on Facebook and Instagram. “But I do so in the hopes this will help other people to understand how serious and how contagious this illness is.”

The musician called the virus “possibly the worst illness I’ve ever had.”

Cross implored his followers to self-quarantine, wash their hands frequently and avoid touching their faces to help stop the virus’ spread.

“For those of you who still do not believe the COVID-19 virus is real, or think it is a ‘hoax’ or part of some conspiracy, my advice to you is to understand right now that this is a deadly illness spreading like wildfire throughout the world,” Cross said.

He also shared a link to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s page on coronavirus.

In 1981, Cross became the first person to sweep all four major categories at the Grammy Awards in a single year with his debut album, “Christopher Cross.” The feat went unmatched until this year when singer Billie Eilish won record of the year, album of the year, song of the year and best new artist in January.

