FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Florida AIDS Walk and Music Festival welcomed music legend Queen Latifah to the stage Saturday.

The music star performed at the 21st annual event held in Fort Lauderdale.

The event brought in more than 2,000 people, and raised nearly $3 million.

The money will benefit organizations that will help many get educated, tested, and stay in care.

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