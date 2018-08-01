What:

“Get Nailed” at the hippest new salon in the Magic City.

Why:

When I first heard my good friend, Michelle Pooch, was opening a cool new business in Wynwood, I knew it was going to be special — because she is. I’ve known Michelle for years; in fact, when I first moved to Miami, she was one of my biggest cheerleaders, asking me to host charity events she was involved in or inviting me to fabulous parties she was promoting.

Back in the day, Michelle was always flanked by the rich and famous, but she was the one who stood out. So it didn’t surprise me when I heard she’d been cast on VH1’s, “Love & Hip Hop: Miami”— a reality show about all things Miami; mainly, its fabulous music scene. Her success, though, doesn’t stop there. Michelle’s just added #BossBabe to her already impressive resume.

Combining her world-renowned deejaying skills, party acumen and savvy television personality, she’s opened “Get Nailed Bar” — a full-service nail salon seamlessly mixing “Music & Manicures” #SignMeUp! The funky little space, located in Wynwood, feels like New York City on the outside, but on the inside, it screams MIAMI. With glamorous artwork, a cocktail area, a “Love & Flip Flop” bar & a cool little corner where Michelle can spin her tunes, you’ll feel like you’ve stumbled onto the best-kept secret in the city (at least, for now.) When I went last week to “Get Nailed,” I was completely enamored with my posh pampering experience.

~Translation~

Good-byeeeeee, elevator music and stank eye from your conservative nail neighbor (especially if you’re on your iPhone) and HELLLoooo, energetic tunes, music videos and vixen-style nail art. From the manicure/pedicure menu you can choose from saucy services like The Mary J, The Mona or The Pippen Pedi. You can even customize with add-on’s like The Britney Bitch (nail art), The Mariah (glitter application), The Cardi B (drippin’ in dippin’ powder) and so on. There’s even a thousand dollar “Queen Bey — The Gold Record Edition,” featuring 24K exfoliation & nail polish. Believe you me, I thought about it, but the Deco Drive credit card doesn’t have that kind of limit. Instead…

The lovely, Annick (@glamdbyannick on IG, check her out, she’s amaze,) cleaned up my cuticles and carefully crafted my fingertips into complete fabulosity, all while sipping on a cocktail. (Me, not her. Lol. 😂) With help from Michelle, I decided on “The Mary J” with a “Trina Rockstar” add-on (which means custom crystals on my ring fingers.) After the digit-dust settled, I squealed like a school girl and Annick and I hit up social media to show off her artistry — fuzzy white hand prop and all.

Getting your nails “did” in the Magic City is easy; there’s practically a salon on every corner. But having an experience that energizes you and breathes new life into your beauty routine is something Michelle not only believes in, she does it for herself, too and now, I totally get why. “Music & Manicures” doesn’t just match my Miami lifestyle, it elevates my entire fashion game and that’s why it’s one of my Favorite Things. 💫



Where:

Get Nailed Bar

2328 NE 2nd Ave. m

Miami, Florida 33137

786-431-5924

Book an appointment here:

go.booker.com/#/location/GetNailedBar/service-menu

When:

Monday-Saturday 10am-8pm

Sunday 12-6pm

Be Social:

IG: @getnailedbar

FB: @getnailedwynwood

www.getnailedbar.com

“Nails — one thing you can get into shape without exercise.” — anonymous

James Woodley Photography

Manicure by Get Nailed Miami

white suit: @touchdolls

purse: @katespadeny

purse scarf: @camarrero

Hair & Make-up: Odett Hernandez

Digital Editor: Jessie Neft-Swinger

Editor: Matthew “Cuticle Cutie” Auerbach

