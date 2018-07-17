Music, manicures mix at DJ Michelle Pooch’s Get Nailed Bar

Nowadays, the cooler your nails are, the cooler you are. It’s like manicures are a new way to measure status in society. Deco’s showing you how to get nailed like music royalty.

Christopher “Prince” Michael Harty (on Love & Hip Hop Miami): “There’s only one other person that could be competition: Michelle Pooch.”

You’ve seen her on VH-1’s “Love & Hip Hop Miami.”

Now Michelle Pooch wants you to get nailed at her Miami salon, which is putting music-themed treatments right at your fingertips.

Michelle Pooch, owner: “We also have all our treatments, which are named after artists.”

None of them are as golden as this.

Michelle Pooch: “With the Queen Bey, we start out with real gold — 24-karat.”

It’s like a science project — the gloves come on and the gold starts getting mixed.

Michelle Pooch: “We do 24-karat gold exfoliating scrub, and we infuse 24-karat gold into the nail polish.”

The metal does have its benefits.

Michelle Pooch: “Gold is the ultimate exfoliant.”

In other words, it’ll give you a real glow.

Beyonce herself has rocked golden fingers on stage.

She’s also done fun stuff like this on her hands.

The male version, inspired by Bruno Mars’ hit song, is called the 24-karat Magic, and no there’s no, shortage of that.

Michelle Pooch: “Nail shaping cuticle care. Gold everything.”

The 24-karat Magic is for anyone who dares to pay the $1,000 price tag.

Michelle Pooch: “Who doesn’t want a little bit of gold?”

If you don’t want to shell out the big bucks, you can still get nailed with other treatments like …

Michelle Pooch: “The Mary J, which is our classic women’s treatment. It’s a manicure-pedicure.”

And it’s $50 for the two. I can afford that!

The music theme doesn’t just end with the names of treatments.

Michelle Pooch: “It’s a place where you can come, you can vibe, you can have some drinks, hear good music and watch videos on the screen.”

Michelle, who actually got her start as a DJ, goes behind the booth and brings the beats.

Michelle Pooch: “So you’re gonna hear different DJ mixes. You’re gonna see videos that might not even be released yet.”

