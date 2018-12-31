New Year’s Day breakfast: orange juice and aspirin. But once the hangover passes, there’s a great jam in Wynwood to check out. Deco hung out with a couple of the headliners.

Reggae legends Inner Circle lead the parade at the first annual New Year’s Day Reggae Jam at Wynwood Yard.

Roger Lewis: “We’re gonna be down in Wynwood at the Reggae Jam. A lot of people will come and enjoy themselves, because when you have men like Jo Mersa, Mykal Rose and Inner Circle getting together with the Mighty Diamonds, it’s gonna be rockin’ for real.”

Be prepared to be rocked every which way.

Ian Lewis: “Kids DJ, kid singers, you know, just showing the diversity of reggae. It’s not just one demographic.”

A bit of reggae royalty will be on hand to kick things up a notch. Jo Mersa Marley, grandson of Bob, is happy to be part of the festivities.

Jo Mersa Marley: “I’m privileged just to be on a show with them, the first one, and you know, it’s an honor.”

Family tradition will definitely be on display.

Jo Mersa Marley: “The music is the message of love, and that is what I bring. No different from my grandfather.”

The guys think the site of the soiree is really important.

Roger Lewis: “Wynwood generally is a place of vibes, arts, culture and everybody coming together, so this day is gonna be an extension of that vibe with some wicked reggae music.”

Here are your partying instructions, directly from Inner Circle.

Ian Lewis: “Just come, clap your hands, stamp your feet and feel the vibe.”

