Music festivals are about listening to your favorite tunes under the sun or the stars — and they’re also about looking good while being comfortable. Deco’s got the scoop on fashion rules for festivals.

It’s that time of year when music fans flock to music festivals like Ultra, Tortuga and Coachella.

But festivals aren’t just about music. They’re about looking cute, too.

So Deco grabbed some festival fashion musts from Lilac And Lilies Boutique and headed to Conrad Fort Lauderdale Beach to show off the looks.

Michelle DiMarco: “Festival season is one of my most favorite times of the year. Think flower crowns, maxi dresses, very Boho Luxe looking.”

The Tortuga festival is this weekend in SoFlo, so fashions should be fun for the sun.

Michelle DiMarco: “You want to be comfortable but also think of the weather, so be cool at the same time.”

Since Tortuga is on the sand, pair up a bikini and overalls.

Michelle DiMarco: “The overalls are made by Blank NYC, and the bikini top is from a designer called Blue Life.”

And everyone will go gaga for gingham.

Michelle DiMarco: “A crop top in a checker pattern paired with shorts by OneTeaspoon, paired with fishnet stockings and a bootie is a great look.”

Celebs like Vanessa Hudgens and Hailee Steinfeld have fun with festival fashion — and you can, too.

Michelle DiMarco: “The denim top is by Velvet Heart, paired it with a fun and playful pom pom-inspired skirt by Mink Pink.”

And from long to short, maxi dresses are a must.

Michelle DiMarco: “I love maxi dresses, especially for down here in South Florida.”

And top off your look with flower crowns, funky headbands or hats.

Michelle DiMarco: “Have fun with hats, so cowboy hats are really fun.”

All of the looks from Lilac And Lillies are under $120, so you can save some money to buy a ticket to the next music festival.

FOR MORE INFO:

Lilac And Lilies

2541 E. Sunrise Blvd.

Fort Lauderdale, FL 33304

(954) 530-3108

lilacandlilies.com

