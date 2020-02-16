Mushroom Walnut Fettuccine/ Belkys

(WSVN) - Pasta is great any time of the week because it’s quick and easy, and there are so many ways to make it. A brand new recipe is on the menu as we grab a Bite With Belkys.

The Chef: Belkys Nerey

The Dish: Mushroom Walnut Fettuccine

Ingredients:

16 oz. dry fettuccine pasta

2 sticks unsalted butter

2 packages white or crimini mushrooms, sliced

2 cups walnut halves

1 cup Parmesan cheese, grated

sea salt and fresh cracked pepper to taste

Method of Preparation:

In a large pot of salted boiling water, add fettuccine and cook until al dente.

Heat butter in a large frying pan on low heat. When it begins to sizzle, add the sliced mushrooms and sauté until golden brown and the mushrooms are soft. Add salt and walnuts and toss until they are softened and completely covered with butter.

Drain the pasta and add it to the mushrooms and walnuts. Add the grated Parmesan cheese and finish off with a bit of cracked pepper.

To Plate:

-Serve warm and enjoy!

Serves: 6-8

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.