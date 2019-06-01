Mushroom Rally brings Mario Kart racing to life in Medley

MEDLEY, FLA. (WSVN) - Mario Kart fans in Medley got a taste of what it’s like to be in a real-life video game race.

The Mushroom Rally, hosted at K1 Speed near Okeechobee Road, brought the beloved Nintendo video game to life, Saturday.

Children and adults alike showed up as their favorite video game characters.

“It’s a really good event, and I’m happy that our wives did something like this where four of us can come down, hang out, do something silly,” said attendee Mike Boretski. “We’re all grown men, and we got full-time jobs and kids, and here we are dressed up as our favorite video game characters from back in the ’90s.”

The Mushroom Rally will continue to hit cities across the country. Miami was the fourth stop on the list.

The winner of Saturday’s race will compete in the championship later this year in Las Vegas.

