Mushroom Flatbread/ Cleo South Beach, Miami Beach

(WSVN) - We’ve got a meal the whole family won’t mind helping make. It’s pizza night! That’s what’s cooking as we grab a Bite with Belkys.

The Chef: Richard Bennett

The Restaurant: Cleo South Beach, Miami Beach

The Dish: Mushroom Flatbread

Ingredients:

Lavash bread (or regular pizza dough as substitute)

Extra virgin olive oil

1 oz. garlic creme fraiche (available in deli sections of grocery stores)

1 tsp. grated Parmesan

¾ cup (after searing) maitake mushrooms, Shimeji mushrooms, cremini mushrooms

3-4 cloves garlic

Salt

Mozzarella

Chili flakes

Caramelized onions

Sherry vinegar

Chives

White truffle oil

Method of Preparation:

Place Lavash on pizza round, puffy side up. Brush thin layer of extra virgin olive oil to the edge.

Flip Lavash over and spread thin layer of creme fraiche all the way to the edges.

Cook maitake, Shimeji and cremini mushrooms together in extra virgin olive oil. Add chopped garlic and salt towards end of cooking.

Cook onions with sherry vinegar until caramelized.

Place all toppings (mushrooms, mozzarella, onions) and spread evenly over the lavash.

Once flatbread is properly layered, place into oven at 400 to 500 degrees.

Turn once after 10 minutes to prevent overcooking on one side.

Cook for another 10 minutes or until crispy and bubbly, and remove from oven.

To Plate:

Place on wood board and garnish with truffle oil, Parmesan and chopped chives.

Cut into eight pieces.

Serves:

1 person per flatbread.

Cleo South Beach

1776 Collins Ave, Miami Beach, FL 33139

305-534-2536

https://theredbury.com/southbeach/eat_drink/cleo/

