Mushroom Flatbread/ Cleo South Beach, Miami Beach

(WSVN) - We’ve got a meal the whole family won’t mind helping make. It’s pizza night! That’s what’s cooking as we grab a Bite with Belkys.
The Chef: Richard Bennett
The Restaurant: Cleo South Beach, Miami Beach
The Dish: Mushroom Flatbread
Ingredients:
Lavash bread (or regular pizza dough as substitute)
Extra virgin olive oil
1 oz. garlic creme fraiche (available in deli sections of grocery stores)
1 tsp. grated Parmesan
¾ cup (after searing) maitake mushrooms, Shimeji mushrooms, cremini mushrooms
3-4 cloves garlic
Salt
Mozzarella
Chili flakes
Caramelized onions
Sherry vinegar
Chives
White truffle oil
Method of Preparation:
- Place Lavash on pizza round, puffy side up. Brush thin layer of extra virgin olive oil to the edge.
- Flip Lavash over and spread thin layer of creme fraiche all the way to the edges.
- Cook maitake, Shimeji and cremini mushrooms together in extra virgin olive oil. Add chopped garlic and salt towards end of cooking.
- Cook onions with sherry vinegar until caramelized.
- Place all toppings (mushrooms, mozzarella, onions) and spread evenly over the lavash.
- Once flatbread is properly layered, place into oven at 400 to 500 degrees.
- Turn once after 10 minutes to prevent overcooking on one side.
- Cook for another 10 minutes or until crispy and bubbly, and remove from oven.
To Plate:
- Place on wood board and garnish with truffle oil, Parmesan and chopped chives.
- Cut into eight pieces.
Serves:
1 person per flatbread.
Cleo South Beach
1776 Collins Ave, Miami Beach, FL 33139
305-534-2536
https://theredbury.com/southbeach/eat_drink/cleo/
