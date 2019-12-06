Museum of Illusions takes over Miami Beach

Art Basel is taking over Miami Beach. One place that’s very close to the party and exhibits is totally Instagram-ready! Deco’s Alex Miranda checked it out.

Alex Miranda: “Lynn and Shireen, do you have any bail money? You know, all I did was go to the newly opened Museum of Illusions on South Beach and found myself stuck in this alternate reality where I’m on the run. I think we’re heading to the county jail. I’ll see you in a minute!”

It’s as it seems at the Museum of Illusions unless you’re talking about all the fun you’ll be having taking the most dramatic pictures ever for your feed.

Sharon Cacho, guest: “My generation definitely likes pictures. It’s something that you would capture on social media. This is something we’re going to post on Instagram right afterwards and get a lot of ‘clout.'”

All that clout is definitely real.

Lionel Rivera, Museum of Illusions Miami: “We just opened up December 1st. Families love it. Couples love it. Kids love it. It’s really, really fun. Everybody gets right in front of these illusions and they take memorable photos. They capture the moment, they post it on Instagram, Facebook with everybody.”

Alex Miranda: “Let’s admit it to ourselves. A lot of times we just go places so that we can take the picture. This kind of cuts straight through it. Come here, take the photo, right?”

Lionel Rivera: “We get right to the point. There’s over 40-plus different illusions you can actually include yourself in.”

The attraction is in the heart of South Beach on Lincoln Road, and it’s already a part of birthday girl Kayla’s celebrations.

Kayla Castillo, celebrating birthday: “We live in Las Vegas, and we have something called ‘The Museum of Selfies’ but it’s not like this. This is way better. It’s more interactive here.”

Alex Miranda: “They’re not kidding. All these scenes really got me playing the part, like reliving my favorite Disney movie, feeding some dinosaurs from the side of a boat and enjoying a day at the beach. But nothing would have prepared me for what I found in this one.”

Lionel Rivera: “It’s an optical illusion, but you’ve always been short.”

Museum of Illusions Miami

536 Lincoln Rd

Miami Beach, FL 33139

(888) 718-4253

museumofillusionsusa.com

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.